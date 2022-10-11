Christine and the Queens Shares Expressive New Single “le chanson du chevailer”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 11th, 2022 - 2:50 PM

Today French singer Christine and the Queens announced the releases of his his new song “la chanson du chevalier” which is the latest track to be lifted from les adorables étoiles (prologue), the beginning of angels. The album is due out on November 11 and is available to pre-order now.

A prayer for a lost knight, the song is accompanied by Rodin’s masterpiece l’Age d’airain. The song encapsulates perfectly the essence of the sculpture, a meditation on what a young man appears to be, whilst the performance embodies its physical presence, with the deep flexing of the muscles just beneath the skin. In the music takes us on a journey through a dream-like universe in which our protagonist exists and one that pays homage to the sculpture’s impeccable omnipotence.

The music video is inspired by Auguste Rodin’s sculpture l’Age d’airain at the new Paris Sales art event in the French capital, the Paris+ fair by Art Basel. He will be guest of honour for this exceptional week showcasing the very best in modern and contemporary art, running 19-24 October.