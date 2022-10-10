Sade Recording New Music with French Composer Damien Quintard

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2022 - 2:47 PM

Billboard has reported singer Sade and her band have been recording at the Miraval Studios located in Correns, France. Sade is working with the French producer and composer Damien Quintard who co-operates the studio. Quintard told Billboard how people can feel the love that Sade and her band have for the studio.

Miraval Studios was founded by the French jazz pianist Jacques Loussier in 1977 where it has been home to the makings of the albums The Wall by Pink Floyd, AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video, The Cranberries’ Bury the Hatchet and Promise and Stronger Than Pride, both by Sade.

The last album Sade released was Soldier of Love in 2010. Her band returned in 2018 with “Flower of the Universe” being released on the movie soundtrack A Wrinkle in Time. Also Sade made another soundtrack later that year called “The Big Unknown” for Steve McQueen’s Widows. Between the two singles, band member Stuart Matthewman said the band had a lot of new songs underway.