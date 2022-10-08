Special Interest Share Anthemic New Single “Foul”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 8th, 2022 - 1:20 PM

New Orleans punk band Special Interest has shared a brand new single titled, “Foul.” The song is featured on their upcoming album Endure, which will be available November 4.

According to a statement from Pitchfork, Special Interest guitarist Maria Elena explained that “this call and response tune is a working class anthem.” The lively single highlights undoubtedly relatable lyrics including, “Double shift. Shift Fatigue. No, don’t look. Overtime. On your knees. Much to prove, more to rot.”

Elena went on to say, “Alli [Logout] and I co-wrote the lyrics and sing it together with Ruth [Mascelli] adding a classic line—foul! Ever so foul. It’s a dispatch from the dish pit! An ode to all beleaguered workers! Minimum balance savings account blues!” – same source.

The band recently played four shows in California in September, as well as one at The Echo in early Fall. They were also featured at the Homesick Fest in January of 2022 alongside Mannequin Pussy, Ceremony, and The Umbrellas.