Joe Cardamone Returns With Unique New Video For “#BL3$$3D”

On Friday, October 7, Joe Cardamone, also known as Skeleton Joe, released his first new song since the passing of his dear friend Mark Lanegan, “#BL3$$3D”. “I wrote #BL3$$3D a few weeks ago in anticipation of performing live again,” Cardamone says. “It reminds me of my old band without sounding like a band at all.”



A dark and brutal brooding banger, “#BL3$$3D” retains the essences of both of Cardamone’s previous bands: the manic energy of The Icarus Line and the pulsating dark techno of Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe. The accompanying video echoes the song’s dark and sinister undertones viscerally with a bloody alien birth and a cast of broken characters straight out of a film by director David Cronenberg. “The video was made with the American Primitive team who all jumped in head first to bring the American family to life,” he explains about the production team. “We watch our heroes die multiple deaths. We second guess our fantasies of the people who helped shape our lives. The current era is messy. The lines are blurry and so that is how the music and the visual comes on.”

Stream “#BL3$$3D” here.