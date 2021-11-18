Dark Mark Vs. Skeleton Joe Unveil Bloodsoaked Video For “Sanctified”

Home News Skyler Graham November 18th, 2021 - 2:17 PM

Halloween may be over, but Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe, the duo comprised of Mark Lanegan of Screaming Trees and Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line, is carrying on the spirit of horror. In their recent music video for “Sanctified,” the flashing lights bring viewers to a haunted house and the grainy, dark film is reminiscent of an ‘80s horror movie. The singers are cool and casual — smoking in the woods in a hoodie and sunglasses — but this nonchalant attitude is juxtaposed by the girl running through the woods in a bloody white dress.



“‘Sanctified’ is one of those tracks that almost never was. It came in and out of focus. It lived in the dead pile for most of the production of the album,” explains Cardamone to FLOOD Magazine. “At the 11th hour Lanegan expressed that there were a handful of jams that he wanted on the album that I had kind of pushed to the round file.”

The track is from their recent self-titled album, which came out on October 15 via Rare Bird/ Kitten Robot Records. Earlier this month, they shared a music video for another one of the album’s songs, “Living Dead.” The gruesome visuals of this video suggest that the darker undertones of these tracks are present throughout the album, and push audiences to dive into scarier themes regardless of the time of year.