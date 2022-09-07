Dragonette Announces New Album Twennies For October 2022 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Roy Lott September 7th, 2022 - 2:20 PM

Martina Sorbara, aka Dragonette, has announced her first new Dragonette full-length album in six years called Twennies, which is set to arrive October 28 via BMG. In addition, she has also shared the album’s catchy, dance-filled title track.The song starts with distorted vocals and transcends into a groovy house spectacle. “This song is about the push and pull of progress versus nostalgia, which is present in the instrumentation as well: a house track with an acoustic drum solo!” she said in a statement. Everyone has a point that they let go of the new world, hold on to what is familiar and let progress carry on without them. I think about that a lot. I have a lot of nostalgia for earlier times, life without the crazy frantic energy of what the digital/social media age has wrought. But I also have a genuine excitement about current and future knowledge/progress/technical and scientific discoveries. ‘Twennies’ is the internal collision of those two polarities.” Check it out below.

Twennies includes production from producer Dan Farber who has worked with Dizzee Rascal and Lizzo. “It’s a true hybrid of my original influences as a child and what I’ve learned along the way,” Sorbara said about the new album. “It feels so representative of my musical journey.” She adds, “It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done. I’m so proud of it.”

It follows her 2017 album Royal Blues.