Sunn O))) Announce Shoshin (初心) Duo Winter 2022 & 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

The experimental metal band, Sunn O))) has just announced the Shoshin Duo Winter tour dates. Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malley will be performing only as a pair rather than a band together. This duo tour will begin on December 09, 2022 and end February 4, 2022.
According to a press release, “the band promises pure and primeval riffs of temporality and massively heavy structures of sound pressure.” Witness the sounds of Anderson and O’Malley in their tour Shoshin Duo, it has been said the band will continue their monumental momentum.
According to source, “Sunn O)) are now dropping a surprise re-press of their long out-of-print album ‘flight of the Behemoth’ (2002) for Bandcamp Friday.” Enjoy this experimental metal band in person, witness their raw emotions on stage performing for their fans. To read other stories about the band click here.
Here are tour dates for Sunn O))) Shoshin (初心) Duo Winter Tour 2022:
12/09 Atlanta, GA@ The Masquerade
12/10 Pelham, TN@ The Caverns
12/12 Milwaukee, WI@ Turner Hall
12/13 Chicago, IL@ Thalia Hall
12/14 Detroit, MI@ Majestic Theatre
12/16 Philadelphia, PA@ Union Transfer
12/17 Brooklyn, NY@ Pioneer Works
01/24 San Francisco, CA@ Great American Music Hall
01/26 Portland, OR@ Revolution Hall
01/28 Seattle, WA@ Neptune Theatre
01/30 Salt Lake City, UT@ Metro Music Hall
01/31 Englewood, CO@ Gothic Theatre
02/02 Tucson, AZ@ Rialto Theatre
02/04 Los Angeles, CA@ Lodge Room