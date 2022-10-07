Sunn O))) Announce Shoshin (初心) Duo Winter 2022 & 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Trisha Valdez October 7th, 2022 - 5:54 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

The experimental metal band, Sunn O))) has just announced the Shoshin Duo Winter tour dates. Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malley will be performing only as a pair rather than a band together. This duo tour will begin on December 09, 2022 and end February 4, 2022.

According to a press release, “the band promises pure and primeval riffs of temporality and massively heavy structures of sound pressure.” Witness the sounds of Anderson and O’Malley in their tour Shoshin Duo, it has been said the band will continue their monumental momentum.

According to source, “Sunn O)) are now dropping a surprise re-press of their long out-of-print album ‘flight of the Behemoth’ (2002) for Bandcamp Friday.” Enjoy this experimental metal band in person, witness their raw emotions on stage performing for their fans. To read other stories about the band click here.

Here are tour dates for Sunn O))) Shoshin (初心) Duo Winter Tour 2022:

12/09 Atlanta, GA@ The Masquerade

12/10 Pelham, TN@ The Caverns

12/12 Milwaukee, WI@ Turner Hall

12/13 Chicago, IL@ Thalia Hall

12/14 Detroit, MI@ Majestic Theatre

12/16 Philadelphia, PA@ Union Transfer

12/17 Brooklyn, NY@ Pioneer Works

01/24 San Francisco, CA@ Great American Music Hall

01/26 Portland, OR@ Revolution Hall

01/28 Seattle, WA@ Neptune Theatre

01/30 Salt Lake City, UT@ Metro Music Hall

01/31 Englewood, CO@ Gothic Theatre

02/02 Tucson, AZ@ Rialto Theatre

02/04 Los Angeles, CA@ Lodge Room