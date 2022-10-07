Alice In Chains Dirt Re-Enters Top 10 Billboard 200 On 30th Anniversary

Home News Gracie Chunes October 7th, 2022 - 1:30 PM

Alice In Chains‘ seminal 1992 album, Dirt, has re-entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart 30 years after its release. The chart achievement comes thanks in large part to a 30th anniversary remastered reiusse of the LP, which was released on Friday, September 23.

Featuring such classics as “Would?,” “Them Bones,” and “Rooster,” Dirt is considered by many as Alice in Chains’ masterpiece. The appearance of Dirt at No. 9 is the first time it’s cracked the Billboard 200 since 1994, and its highest position on the chart since nabbing the No. 8 slot on October 24th, 1992. It had debuted at No. 6 a week earlier. Overall, Dirt moved 26,000 equivalent album units in the most recent chart week, marking a 641% increase over the prior week. The remastered 2LP reissue comes in standard black vinyl, a Walmart exclusive red-colored variant, and an orange-colored limited-edition box set. (Consequence)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson