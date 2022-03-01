Sharon Van Etten Shares Emotional New Single “Used To It”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 1st, 2022 - 2:42 PM

Sharon Van Etten released her second single of 2022, titled “Used To It,” alongside a music video. The song provides a stunning contrast to the Etten’s previously-released track “Porta,” which served as a release of her internal demons.

“Used To It” was originally written to be featured in an HBO documentary titled Baby God, about a fertility specialist who impregnates woman with his own sperm. However, after the film team changed directions, Etten still took it upon herself to write a song centering around themes of family and love.

“I found myself welcomely challenged to the idea of writing a song about the concept of family, connection through blood, nature vs. nurture, while attempting to incorporate ideas of love and the complexities of science and technology,” Van Etten said. “I am grateful for this song to be able to have a new life, relating more to the times we have all been living through and redefining the meaning of this song by focusing on the positives of seeking connection and understanding what family means to the individual.”

The song’s music video was simplistic yet evidently garnered some deeper meanings about life and growth. It was created by musical director and bandmate to Van Etten, Charley Damski, and dancer Hayden J. Frederick.

“Together, they helped me convey the feelings of internal struggles, while also finding space for oneself and embracing that pain in order to move on,” she said.

Van Etten will be touring this year, beginning March 2 in Cancún, Mexico, and concluding August 21 in New York, New York. She will make stops in Leeds, Glasgow, Dublin, Nashville, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Redmond, Boise, Salt Lake City, and other cities across the U.S. and beyond.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates

Wed. Mar. 2 – Sat. Mar. 5 – Cancún, MX @ One Big Holiday !

Thu. Apr. 21 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theatre ~

Fri. Apr. 22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

Sat. Apr. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

Sun. Apr. 24 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival

Tue. May 31 – Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna ^#

Thu. Jun. 2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Jun. 5 – München, DE @ Muffathalle ^%

Mon. Jun. 6 – Antwerp, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof ^%

Tue. Jun. 7 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle ^%

Thu. Jun. 9 – Oslo, NE @ Loaded &

Fri. Jun. 10 – Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal, Djurgarden &

Sat. Jun. 11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen &

Mon. Jun. 13 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol ^%

Tue. Jun. 14 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal ^%

Wed. Jun. 15 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^%

Fri. Jun. 17 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy ^%

Sat. Jun. 18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^%

Sun. Jun. 19 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy Leeds ^%

Tue. Jun. 21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland ^%

Wed. Jun. 22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^%

Thu. Jul. 21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Mon. Jul. 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Jul. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Fri. Jul. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

Thu. Aug. 11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Sat. Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Mon. Aug. 15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *



! = with My Morning Jacket

~ = with Mia Joy

& = with The National

^ = Darkness Fades Tour

# = with The Weather Station

% = with L’Rain