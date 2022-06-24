Lords Of Acid Drop New Music Video For “Hell Does Exist”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 24th, 2022 - 11:30 PM

The Belgian/American electronic outfit Lords of Acid has released a new video for their track “Hell Does Exist.” The track comes off of the band’s latest album, Beyond Booze, released on May 20 of this year, but was originally released as a bonus track on the limited edition of the band’s 2018 project Pretty in Kink.

The video opens up with a man attempting to get access into a building, where he is asked the password to entry, the password being the song’s title: “Hell does exist.” Remaining ever steadfast to the band’s longtime desire of promoting “drugs, hedonism, and deviant sex,” the music video for “Hell Does Exist,” directed by Dustin Ferguson and Erik Anthony Risso, shows the band enjoying themselves surrounded by the flames of hell, with “devil girls” dancing and laughing around the band members. Prior to the music video’s release, the band’s DieTrich Thrall released some behind the scenes footage showing the process of filming the video, which can be found below.

The style of the track seems to take influence from a wide array of different music styles, including acid house and hip-hop, with the song’s heavy bass, loud synths and groovy drums making for an excellent party track. An otherwise instrumental track, at one point we hear a voice speak: “Hell does exist. It is a place, it is somewhere, it is designed for punishment,” followed by the track’s chorus repeated at different parts throghout: “Hell’s full of kings, Hell’s full of queens.”

Watch the music video for “Hell Does Exist” via YouTube below.