At The Gates Releases Eerie Animation for “Garden of Cyrus” Video

Karan Singh August 4th, 2022 - 1:43 PM

Swedish death metal icons At the Gates have shown no signs of slowing down since the release of their most recent album, The Nightmare of Being. An animated video for the track “Garden of Cyrus” was released today, created by long-time collaborator Costin Chioreanu. Check it out below:

Vocalist and frontman Tomas Lindberg Redant said the following about the video: “For our latest video, ‘Garden Of Cyrus,’ we have once again chosen to work with our long-time partner Costin Chioreanu. And I think it is safe to say that this time he has truly outdone himself! It is a different song, at least in death metal terms, and of course it needed a different idea for the video. Once again, we let Costin do his own interpretation of the music and the lyrics, and he has taken us on a real psychedelic journey with this one. I think this is the song on our latest album The Nightmare of Being that raised the most eyebrows in the metal community. And I am proud that we as a band can still surprise people, adding another dimension to our sound, without losing the essence of what At the Gates is.”

Starting November, At the Gates will be touring Europe with In Flames, Imminence and Orbit Culture.

