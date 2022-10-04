20th Anniversary Graveface Festival Lineup Announced Featuring Monster Movie, Beachy Head, Night School & More

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 4th, 2022 - 7:00 PM

Boils and Ghouls, its October, and numerous rock bands from Graveface Records will be making an appearance at the label’s very much esteemed 20th anniversary Graveface Festival taking place October 15-16 later this month in Savannah, Georgia, at the Lodge of Sorrows.

For one weekend only, fans will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see bands who seldom make public appearances, such as Beachy Head, Brothers Griiim, Kid Dakota, Night School, The Marshmallow Ghosts, Monster Movie, and more. As this festival may be the one and only opportunity for fans to see these bands live and in person, buy tickets in advance now!

As a special bonus, full weekend ticket pass holders will be eligible to see a documentary screening of Graveface, a feature film never before released to the public.

On Friday the 14th, a day before the festival begins. A VIP option is also available for purchase; those who buy VIP tickets will receive a screen-printed poster and an exclusive festival tee.

Tickets are already available for purchase here.

Friday, Oct 14th:

Graveface Documentary Screening (ONLY for full weekend ticket pass holders)

Saturday, Oct 15th:

Night School (best of set)

Monster Movie (members of Slowdive and Eternal – first US show)

Fawning

The Marshmallow Ghosts

Chris Crisci of Appleseed Cast (best of set)

The Lipschitz

Shouldies

Valley Gals

Dreamend (best of set)

Velvet Gentleman

Lovelorn (members of Creepoid)

Sunday, Oct 16th:

Beachy Head (Christian from Slowdive – first ever show)

Brothers Griiin (drummers from The Flaming Lips)

Night School (playing INVOKE in its entirety)

Basically Nancy (playing s/t in its entirety)

Chris Crisci (experimental set)

Kid Dakota

Dreamend (playing MAY YOU DIE WELL in its entirety)

Bummerville

Bands w/ Melody

Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir (playing SLOW MURDER in its entirety)

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford