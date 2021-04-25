Beachy Head Enters A VR Universe In New Music Video For “Michael”

Home News Aaron Grech April 25th, 2021 - 7:07 PM

Rock supergroup Beachy Head has unveiled a new music video for “Michael,” which will be featured on the band’s forthcoming self-titled debut album, out April 30. The record will be released via Graveface Records, a Georgia-based label who has worked with Black Moth Super Rainbow, Dreamend, Monster Movie and Hundred Hands.

Despite hosting a virtual reality theme, the aesthetics of “Michael” are more rooted in the recent past than the present. The music video blurrily shows an average American family exploring a VR world through a 1990’s styled attraction, complete with vintage clothing, joysticks and 3-D graphics. This nostalgic style fits in perfectly with the band’s ethereal blend of dream pop and shoegaze, as its distorted guitar chords create bright melodies alongside calming alternative rock vocals.

Beachy Head consists of Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell and Christian Savill, Flaming Lips drummer Matt Duckworth Kirksey, The Soft Cavalry’s Steve Clark and the founder of Graveface Records Ryan Graveface. Their debut single “Destroy Us” came out in late March and was swiftly followed by “All Gone” the following month. Both of these singles also hold a bit of 1990s alternative rock nostalgia, backed by otherworldly chords and melodies.

Many of the song featured on this upcoming debut project began as collaborations between Savill and Graveface, who began recording certain tracks in Savannah, Georgia two-weeks before the pandemic. “Christian and I recorded the structure of these tunes in Savannah two weeks before the pandemic hit, and we’ve been file-trading ever since,” Graveface explained in a press release.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera