Marc Anthony at the FTX Arena on November 18th

International latin singer Marc Anthony may be coming near you for his Viviendo tour this fall season. Marc Anthony will be performing at the FTX Arena on Biscayne Blvd., Miami on November 18th.

Marc Anthony is a talented singer, songwriter, and actor with Puerto Rican heritage, but is originally from New York. As a young man, Anthony knew that he possessed the raw talent to be a musician, but lacked a little refinement. To change this, he would frequently sing background vocals for recording sessions of artists who freestyled or contributed to New York’s underground house music scene. With growing skill, there is no questioning why Marc Anthony became a popular choice for groups like Menudo or the Latin Rascals.

Going on to release his first song “Rebel” in 1988, Anthony kept up his performances in New York while writing music. All that practice paid off when he opened for Tito Puente at Madison Square Garden with another musician by the name of Little Louie Vega. Not long after, Marc Anthony modified his sound as did many greats. Salsa became his new language and he spoke to the masses by releasing his first album “Otra Nota”. Since then, he tried to cross over to the english-speaking market by producing two albums in English, but did not do as well as intended. Yet, it didn’t slow him down as he performed a role in the movie “Man on Fire”, released in 2004.

Marc Anthony has been awarded 6 grammy’s and has even contributed to the award for “Most Performed Songs from Motion Pictures” by ASCAP Film and Television Awards.

Beginning his tour in South America, Marc Anthony is set to work his way from Argentina in late August, traveling through North America and ending in Puerto Rico in late November 2022. Be on the lookout for some amazing seats in Miami, November 18th at FTX Arena. Tickets are currently for sale on Ticketmaster.com.

Location: FTX Arena

Address: 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Ticket Price: $71-$201+

Age: all ages





