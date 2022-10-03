Arctic Monkeys Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2022 - 12:38 PM

Photo Credit is Nicole Ditt

Today the Arctic Monkeys have announced a North American Tour for Summer 2023 with the help from acclaimed Irish band Fontaines D.C. The tour includes two nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and a stop at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Last week the Arctic Monkeys announced a UK stadium tour for Summer 2023 and released “Body Paint” which is the second song to be released from their upcoming album The Car that will be released on Oct. 21.

ARCTIC MONKEYS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

8/25/2023- Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

8/27/2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

8/29/2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/30/2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/2/2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

9/3/2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/5/2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

9/7/2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/8/2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

9/9/2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

9/11/2023 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/12/2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

9/15/2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/16/2023- Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

9/18/2023 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/20/2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

9/22/2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

9/23/2023 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

9/24/2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/26/2023 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/27/ 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9/29/ 2023 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum