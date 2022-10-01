mxdwn Music

Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells Honored With 50th Anniversary Studio Album Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Share “Moonlight Shadow”

October 1st, 2022 - 12:48 PM

British artist Mike Oldfield’s legendary album, Tubular Bells, is set to be honored with a new studio album release to mark its 50th Anniversary celebration. 

The innovative project was originally shared in 1973 and quickly became a seminal addition to the lives of many. As a result of its continued relevance, Cleopatra Records will be sharing Tubular Bells – 50th Anniversary Celebration.  The project is composed of six tracks with one single already out for listeners, titled: “Moonlight Shadow.”

The album, which will be available on October 28, will feature the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as the highly praised London Contemporary Voices Choir. Pre – order/pre-save here.

Tubular Bells – 50th Anniversary Celebration Track list:

1. Tubular Bells Part 1
2. Tubular Bells Part 2
3. Sailor’s Hornpipe
4. Ommadawn Part 1
5. Excerpt From Hergest Ridge Part 1
6. Moonlight Shadow

 

