Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells Honored With 50th Anniversary Studio Album Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Share “Moonlight Shadow”

British artist Mike Oldfield’s legendary album, Tubular Bells, is set to be honored with a new studio album release to mark its 50th Anniversary celebration.
The innovative project was originally shared in 1973 and quickly became a seminal addition to the lives of many. As a result of its continued relevance, Cleopatra Records will be sharing Tubular Bells – 50th Anniversary Celebration. The project is composed of six tracks with one single already out for listeners, titled: “Moonlight Shadow.”
The album, which will be available on October 28, will feature the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as the highly praised London Contemporary Voices Choir. Pre – order/pre-save here.
Tubular Bells – 50th Anniversary Celebration Track list:
1. Tubular Bells Part 1
2. Tubular Bells Part 2
3. Sailor’s Hornpipe
4. Ommadawn Part 1
5. Excerpt From Hergest Ridge Part 1
6. Moonlight Shadow