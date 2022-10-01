Lori Goldston Shares New Song & Video “We Miss You & Wish You Well”, New Album High & Low Out October 7

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 1st, 2022 - 12:50 PM

The acclaimed American cellist and composer Lori Goldston has shared a brand new song titled: “We Miss You & Wish You Well” along with an accompanying contemplative video.

The solo cello track is a part of Goldston’s upcoming album High & Low, which will be available October 7.

“We Miss You & Wish You Well” is the third track release from the upcoming project and could be considered a glimpse into what can be expected from the remaining songs on the record.

The video that was shared alongside the track was directed by Clyde Petersen and was shot through the window of an airplane during travel. Petersen says, “I saw what I believe to be the most beautiful clouds I have ever seen in my entire life. Fluffy and gigantic, towering over the plane. I grabbed my camera and began to film them out the window.”

He adds, “As I approached this music video, Lori informed me that the song was about our friend Geneviève Castrée. To celebrate her with these perfect clouds felt right. She would have liked the view.”

Geneviève Castrée was a beloved Canadian musician who passed away in 2016. Goldston had shared “The Waves and What’s Under” – another track of her forthcoming album – earlier this year as part of a tribute to the artist.

High & Low Track list:

1. Real And Imagined

2. Cold Air

3. Crossing Over Place

4. Aloft

5. The Waves And What’s Under

6. Moss On Rock

7. Moving Soil

8. We Miss You And Wish You Well