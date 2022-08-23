Hell’s Heroes Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Razor, Possessed, Demon & More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2022 - 5:04 PM

Organizers for the Hell’s Heroes music festival have announced the headliners for their 2023 event including Canadian thrash metal band Razor, California-based death metal band Possessed, English heavy metal band Demon and Connecticut power metal band Liege Lord. The festival is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 24 and Saturday the 25th at White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

The lineup also includes other iconic metal acts Liege Lord, Pagan Altar, Satan, Visigoth, Ross the Boss, Night Demon, Hällas, Brocas Helm, Skull Fist, Haunt, Enforcer, Christian Mistress, Riot City, Danava, Goat Horn, Freeways, Spell, Tower, Morgul Blade, Natur, Century, Gatekeeper and Midnight Dice.

“We are extremely excited to announce the epic lineup for Hell’s Heroes 2023,” offers Hell’s Heroes festival organizer Christian Larson, adding. “This is a really cool and diverse mix of the best metal bands from around the world. Special thanks to all of the bands, crews, and especially the fans, who allow gatherings like this to happen. See you at the show!”

Headliner Razor has triumphantly returned with their first new album in 25 years entitled Cycle Of Contempt. The record is set to arrive on September 23 via Relapse Records. They also shared their electrifying lead single “Flames Of Hatred.” Cycle Of Contempt marks the band’s first new record since Decibels which was released in August 1997 to critical acclaim. It was the band’s first album since their 1991 release Open Hostility and it was the only album to include drummer Rich Oosterbosch and the last record to feature bassist Jon Armstrong.