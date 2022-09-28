Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Share Second Movement From Forthcoming Album Pigments Featuring “Sienna”, “Cerulean”, “Opal” & “Saffron”

Home News Roy Lott September 28th, 2022 - 3:28 PM

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have released the second movement of their upcoming joint album Pigments, which is set to be released on October 21. The second movement contains tracks “Sienna,” “Cerulean,” “Opal,” and “Saffron,” with an official video for “Saffron” that is directed by Richard. “Saffron” combines clarinet, dreamy piano chords and Richards’ light and airy vocals throughout. Its video shows two dancers doing interpretive dances in a forest, with yellow flowers blooming from the ground. Check it out below.

Richard spoke about the new movement in a press release. , “What would your last dance be? In all my struggles and pain, beauty, ugliness, and everything in between, all I’ve ever known is to dance through it all. And if I had one hope in all the chaos of life, I’d ask God if he could save me one more dance before I go.” The movement’s first track, “Sienna,” represents calm and “reflection in its purest form,” while “Cerulean” is “an embodiment of the storm” and “Opal” symbolizes the power of voices once stifled.”

Pigments is the first collaboration between Richard and Zahn. The album tells the story of finding one’s self through dance, self-expression, and community through the lens of New Orleans’ contemporary arts scene.

Richard’s last solo release was her album Second Line: An Electro Revival, which was released last year.