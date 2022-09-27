Santigold Cancels 2022 Holified Tour: ‘I’m Both Sad and Proud’

Home News Cait Stoddard September 27th, 2022 - 11:20 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

For the past two years the pandemic has relentlessly raged havoc on billions of people and business around the world and during those dark times the music industry took a huge loss when bands and artists had to stop performing because of the pandemic. Today, the industry is booming as several bands and artists are going back on the road to perform and although things are looking up musically, the post-pandemic has been hard on some people. Earlier today artist Santigold has cancelled her tour due to the physical, mental, spiritual, and economic issues of post-COVID lockdown. From the statement on Santigold’s Twitter and Instagram the artist has been trying her best to go through the challenges of post-COVID lockdown. Santigold’s tour was scheduled to perform Oct. 7 in Brooklyn New York.

“Dear Friends, I am both sad and proud to announce my decision to cancel the Holified Tour.I am sad because it breaks my heart to disappoint those of you who consistently come out to show love and support me for what I do, those of you who have bought tickets and planned trips to come and see me. When I think of disappointing you all, I feel the disappointment deep in the pit of my stomach as well. I was excited to finally be back with you in person to celebrate and bring the music of this new record to life. I know that without you I would never have been able to continue making music for all of these years, and I am so grateful.But for the past several years we have all been through immense challenges, some physical, some mental, some spiritual, some economic. And yet, as we have begun to trudge on, much of the toll of that experience has been left untended as we rush back in, attempting to make up for lost time, to reconnect, catch up on bills unpaid, to escape the insanity that had begun to set in. For many of us, the landscapes we are re-entering are not the same.” said Santigold.

I am so sorry to announce the cancellation of my Holified Tour. Please read the letter attached or click the link below to read the full letter with details of this announcement. https://t.co/nAnwbQzkN6 pic.twitter.com/9znOCQXK2i — Santigold (@Santigold) September 27, 2022