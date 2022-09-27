mxdwn PREMIERE: Saint Christopher Releases Empowering New Single “Pop Shit” Off Upcoming Debut LP Pop Shit for Oct 2022 Release

Home News Cassandra Reichelt September 27th, 2022 - 8:00 AM

Christopher Kalil, a Los Angeles-based artist, goes by the stage name Saint Christopher. Kalil, the former frontman of the indie rock band Arms Akimbo, has created a special sound with a distinct combination of pop, emo, folk, and soul that shines.

Saint Christopher has developed a unique visual and acoustic ambiance that is quite innovative in itself. Saint Christopher has announced the release of his debut LP, Pop Shit, for Oct 14, 2022, a release that has been a long time coming for him since the unfortunate timing of the pandemic.

His latest single coming off his debut LP is also called “Pop Shit,” and has just dropped today and mxdwn Music gets to premiere the new song exclusively. The name of the song, “Pop Shit,” one would either expect a crazy beat or just an all-out rockin’ song, but when listening to this song, it is the complete opposite in that it has a soft pop melody with personal experiences that we call life and it is something we all can relate to one way or another. Through the calm-sounding lyrics and a poppin’ beat, an empowering message shines through.

Christopher breaks down his new single, “Pop Shit,”:

“Whose dream is this? When I first started writing music, it was to survive. I was in pain and I didn’t know how to talk about it – but I knew how to write music about it. If I could write music about it then I could handle it. As I got older, it stopped being about expression and started becoming about progression. Business people get involved, tell you what you ‘should’ do to make money and get attention. What you ‘have to’ do in order to be legitimate. So, this song is me saying ‘thank you’ to music for all it’s given me & ‘fuck you’ to business for all its taken. I don’t need the version of success that is being offered. There’s more accessible art in the world now then there has ever been by an immense margin but does anyone really feel any better? Does anyone feel like it’s working? We are allowed to demand more and strive to be more. Or maybe it’s all pop shit and I’m part of the problem…”

Listen to the new single “Pop Shit” below right now!