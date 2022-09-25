The Cool Kids Share New Bonus Track “Sparklers”

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 25th, 2022 - 7:26 PM

Vintage hip-hop fetishists, The Cool Kids & Sir Michael Rocks have just shared a new bonus track “Sparklers” from their latest album Before Shit Got Weird released last March ahead of their inaugural Night School event on September 24th. Featuring artists Key!, Reese LaFlare and Chuck II, The Cool Kids, and the rest of the featured artists solidify their labels as crispy, minimalist rap greats through the release of “Sparklers,” a song where they rap about how lit they are and ask where the sparks are. Released on September 21st, the song has already amassed hundreds of views on YouTube, and over 12,000 listens on Spotify since its release just four days ago.

The hip-hop group has consistently risen in popularity since its formation in 2007. Despite a slight split-up where Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks wanted to focus on solo endeavors, the duo launched right back into their former glory upon the release of their 2017 comeback LP Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe, which was met with nationwide critical acclaim. Ever since then, with 140,062 followers and 223,385 monthly listeners on Spotify, The Cool Kids have been growing in influence as they continue to evolve into one of the genre’s most defining groups.

