The Cool Kids Announce First Installment Of New Triple Album Before Shit Got Weird For March 2022 Release, Share Three New Tracks “Its Yours pt. 2”, “All Or Nothing” And “HIbachi”

Aswath Viswanathan January 29th, 2022 - 5:50 PM

Chicago rap duo The Cool Kids have announced the first installment of their new triple album titled Before Shit Got Weird. The album is set to be released on March 3, 2022. The duo has also shared three new tracks: “Its Yours pt. 2,” “All or Nothing” and “Hibachi.” The triple album is set to include solo albums from both members Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks.

The first part of the album will be a group album, featuring JID, Guapdad 4000, Key!, Larry June, 6lack and Chance The Rapper. Before Shit Got Weird is fully produced and mixed by half of The Cool Kids, Chuck Inglish.

Chuck Inglish’s sound combines old-school 90’s rap drum rhythms with modern sounds, weird synth basses and a unique assortment of effects. The best example of this is on the track “All Or Nothing” with Larry June. Inglish gives Larry June a west coast style beat full with California drum fills, high-pitched synths and a straight trap beat. Much of the style is similar to N.E.R.D’s production but the vocals are a lot more rap focused.

This is the latest Cool Kids album since the release of Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe in 2017.

Before Shit Got Weird Tracklist

1.Its In the Mix (Introduction)

2.Horizon Island feat. Gabby!

3.Scam Likely (interlude)

4.Hibachi feat. Key!

5.Dapper Dan Leather

6.Pick Up On Line 6

7.Its Yours pt. 2

8.All or Nothing feat. Larry June

9.Too Bad feat. Pell & Atrak

10.I’m Coming Over There feat Guapdad 4000

11.Lightwerk feat. 6lack & JID

12.Strictly Business (EPMD)

13.Triumph pt. 2. feat. Pac Div & Don Cannon

14.Riding Clean feat. Nic Jr.

15.Low Sodium feat Chance The Rapper

16.Warm Handshakes