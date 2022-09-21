Shania Twain Announces First New Single in Six Years “Waking up Dreaming”

Home News Karan Singh September 21st, 2022 - 10:48 AM

It’s official — Shania Twain is returning to the music space!

This Friday, the Canadian singer-songwriter will be releasing her first new single in six years. According to a recent Instagram post, the song is called “Waking Up Dreaming” and will mark the beginning of Twain’s comeback.

“Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves — it never gets old… I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!!” Twain wrote. “I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music… on my documentary… on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and “Waking Up Dreaming” is just the start.⁠”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Twain released her last album, Now, in 2017, which itself came after a 15-year break. She’s back at it again and getting fans hyped for what is a second comeback of sorts.