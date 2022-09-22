When We Were Hungry Music Festival 2022 Canceled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

Home News Karan Singh September 22nd, 2022 - 12:57 PM

The highly anticipated When We Were Hungry festival, which was scheduled to take place on October 20 and 21 in Las Vegas, has now been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. The event was supposed to take place at the Rockstar Bar and featured a lineup of heavyweights such as Black Flag, Madball and Secondhand Seranade. The festival organizer put out a press statement to offer an apology along with instructions on how ticket-buyers can process a refund. No further details on this matter have been revealed yet.