When We Were Hungry Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade And More

Las Vegas has announced its inaugural punk-rock festival called When We Were Hungry. The two-day festival will take place on October 20 and 21 at the Rockstar Bar – Concert On The Green, which holds 3,000 people. The 2022 lineup will include headlining performances from punk rock icons Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade and pop punk band Every Avenue plus more than 50 bands across two outdoor stages and one indoor stage over both days. There will also be an official afterparty indoors in collaboration with Come As You Are Events with guest DJ sets and surprise performances from musicians including Social Order, Chris Donothon (The Medic Droid), Alesana and Michael Vampire (Vampires Everywhere). While the festival itself is 18 and over, the afterparties will be 21 and over.
“We are excited to be returning to Las Vegas to play the When We Were Hungry Festival at Rockstar Bar with Unwritten Law, The Dickies and so many more,” says Mike Vallely, vocalist of Black Flag. “We’ll be kicking off our 2022-2023 tour at this show, and I couldn’t think of a better way to get things started.” HELLOGOODBYE’s very own Forrest Kline also commented on being a part of the festival “When We Were Hungry has brought together a truly insane and sweeping lineup, including the first full band hellogoodbye set in Vegas in years. Cannot wait to let loose with y’all!” Passes are on sale now with two-day passes being $150 and single-day passes at $80.