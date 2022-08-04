When We Were Hungry Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade And More

Home News Roy Lott August 4th, 2022 - 10:04 AM

Las Vegas has announced its inaugural punk-rock festival called When We Were Hungry. The two-day festival will take place on October 20 and 21 at the Rockstar Bar – Concert On The Green, which holds 3,000 people. The 2022 lineup will include headlining performances from punk rock icons Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade and pop punk band Every Avenue plus more than 50 bands across two outdoor stages and one indoor stage over both days. There will also be an official afterparty indoors in collaboration with Come As You Are Events with guest DJ sets and surprise performances from musicians including Social Order, Chris Donothon (The Medic Droid), Alesana and Michael Vampire (Vampires Everywhere). While the festival itself is 18 and over, the afterparties will be 21 and over.