Hank Williams III Covers the Late Elliot Smith’s Song “No More”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Artist Hank Williams III has been surprising his fans by releasing new music and today he stunned people with releasing a cover of singer and songwriter Elliot Smith’s song “No More.”

The original cover of “No More” is a timeless classic by how Smith uses his voice to describe the memories he has experienced through his life while the sound of Smith’s guitar bittersweetly fills the air with gentle guitar riffs whereas Williams III’s cover of “No More” is a bit different from the original because Williams III’s vocal style is a bit harder because the theme on this piece sounds more personable by the way how he wails out the lyrics in passion.

Williams III is a musician who sin’t afraid to step out of his comfort zone to perform a cover song and his rendition of Smith’s song “No More” shows how talented Williams III is and how much he appreciates music.