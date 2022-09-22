Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal is Revealed in Sext Messages Following Alleged Cheating Scandal

Home News Cait Stoddard September 22nd, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine is making waves in the tabloids because of leaked sexual messages from social media that he allegedly sent to numerous women which includes one woman who claims she and Levine had an affair which lasted over a year. Alyson Rosef is one of the women who went on TikTok to post a video of screenshots of private messages she and Levine sent to each other. On one of the messages Rosef told Levine how much she loved heavy music and Levine replied with “no hot chicks listen to heavy metal.”

Alyson Rosef pulling the “I’m not like the other girls” card in the leaked messages speaks volumes about the emotional maturity of women Adam Levine likes to go after pic.twitter.com/2Vigd2EtpO — Annie Took 🚀✨ (@AnnieTook) September 21, 2022

According to the screenshot Rosef mentioned to Levin how she is too weird and and only listens to metal music. Levine responded with “No hot chicks ever other than you.” The way Levine answered Rosef ‘s text message shows how Levine doesn’t appreciate women who listen to metal music and he doesn’t appreciate the music genre as well.