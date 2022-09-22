mxdwn Music

September 22nd, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal is Revealed in Sext Messages Following Alleged Cheating Scandal

Maroon 5  lead singer Adam Levine is making waves in the tabloids because of leaked sexual messages from social media that he allegedly sent to numerous women which includes one woman who claims she and Levine had an affair which lasted over a year.  Alyson Rosef is one of the women who went on TikTok to post a video of  screenshots of private messages she and Levine sent to each other. On one of the messages Rosef told Levine how much she loved heavy music and Levine replied with “no hot chicks listen to heavy metal.”

According to the screenshot Rosef  mentioned to Levin how she is too weird and and only listens to metal music. Levine responded with “No hot chicks ever other than you.” The way Levine answered Rosef ‘s text message shows how Levine doesn’t appreciate women who listen to metal music and he doesn’t appreciate the music genre as well.

 

