mxdwn PREMIERE: LA Rock Band Circle The Earth Releases Dominating New Single “New Religion”

Cassandra Reichelt September 21st, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Los Angeles-based energetic rock band Circle The Earth has released a rockin’ new single, “New Religion,” and it is just as crazy fun as their other songs. Circle The Earth includes bandmates from the United States, Taiwan, Brazil and Japan all of whom contribute substantial professional expertise to their music and together bring diverse backgrounds and beautiful sounds that just bring the house down. The very talented band consists of Michael McBay on the bass, Khadia on lead vocals, Sandro Feliciano on the drums, Kazuki Tokaji on guitars and Sandy Chao Wang on the keyboards/keytars

Circle The Earth’s newest single, “New Religion,” is exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, which gives listeners an empowering anthem that just uplifts the spirits and quite literally makes the head jam out unknowingly. If there was ever a song to get someone out of their funk, it’s “New Religion,” hands down.

According to the band, their goal is to bring people hope, love and truth in which they seek to create music that is uplifting and positive as possible with messages of unity and inclusion.

“The message of ‘New Religion’ is a simple one. It acknowledges the oneness of all life, the oneness of all races, religions and ethnicities, and the basic fact that all humans have the same needs, desires, hopes, dreams, and pains, completely independent of their nation of origin, and that all true human religions and spiritual paths lead to exactly the same loving God.”

Check out the dominating new song “New Religion” below right now!