mxdwn PREMIERE: Canyon City Drops Beautiful Acoustic Single “Stardust” From Upcoming New Album Dear Earth, Love, Moon

Colorado indie-folk artist Canyon City is known for the ability to softly weave together gentle melodies and wispy acoustics into a beautiful yet emotional experience. His newest beautiful single, “Stardust,” comes from his upcoming new album Dear Earth, Love, Moon, set to be released on Oct 21, 2022.

“Stardust,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, is a sweet lullaby that takes us on a journey of understanding who we are with soft melodies and a sad, longingly story that oddly enough gives a peaceful mindset that life is uncertain and there are steps in life that seem impossible to deal with we eventually come out the other side.

Johnson breaking down his latest single, “Stardust,”:

“Stardust” is the opening track on the Dear Earth, Love, Moon album and in many ways it’s the introduction to the album’s theme and narrative. All the songs on this record are written from the personified perspective of the Moon to the Earth, and each one touches on a different aspect of this imagined relationship. “Stardust” is a celestial buddy traveling song that explores the vast history, unfolding across time, of these two friends and all the experiences they’ve been through together. The song deals with trying to understand who we are in the context of the story and everything—big and small—that’s happening around us.”

Johnsons continues by saying, “This album was a new type of writing project for me—one in which I put my own autobiographical narratives aside for a moment and try to zoom out and look at this incredibly complex place from the compassionate, at times heartbroken view of an old friend watching from a distance. It was personally cathartic as I tried to navigate my own daily pendulum of emotions, but it was also something that felt timely as I prepared for the birth of my first child and the mindset of becoming a father. How do you explain this place? And what is the world we are introducing this person to? With a child’s perspective in mind, the songs on this new album are hopefully gentle ways of being with these at-times-difficult thoughts, while also trying to nudge a participatory response—“what can I do?” They’re meant as lullabies; oversimplifications on their own, yes, but a way of being with a moment compassionately. “Stardust” sets up the relationship that the rest of the album explores.”

Check out the new single “Stardust” from Canyon City below right now!