Soulside Announce First New Album In 33 Years, Shares Two New Songs “Reconstruction” & “Runner”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 3:05 PM

33 years ago was the last time post-hardcore band Soulside created new music and on Nov. 18 the band will be releasing their newest record A Brief Moment in the Sun. Along with the new album the band has shared two songs “Reconstruction” and “Runner.”

<a href="https://soulside.bandcamp.com/album/a-brief-moment-in-the-sun">A Brief Moment in the Sun by Soulside</a>

Soulside was formed in Washington, D.C. in 1985, then broke up in 1989 and reunited in 2014 after a 25-year hiatus. In 2020 the band shared three new songs on a two-song 7″ single that came with a bonus track download.

“A Brief Moment in the Sun is a narrative LP, full of stories: some based on Bobby’s personal experiences and others addressing volatile sociopolitical themes, including an historical perspective on racial oppression in the United States. In both the music and the lyrics, this new album picks up where Soulside left off years ago—but with zero nostalgia in the mix. ” said Soulside

“We started writing the songs for A Brief Moment in the Sun in late 2020. It was daunting at first trying to make music virtually from four separate locations (NYC, Los Angeles, North Carolina, Austria) in the middle of a global pandemic, but we quickly found a songwriting groove and we added biweekly video conference calls to keep ourselves on track. By early 2021, we realized that there was something very special and passionate (and urgent) happening in these songs, and in November we met up for four days of in-person rehearsals in Brooklyn before heading down to Magpie Cage Studio in Baltimore to record the album with our old friend J. Robbins. It was pretty incredible working with J., who inspired some crucial changes to the songs, and Ian MacKaye came to the studio for two days to help make them even stronger.” said Soulside.

Track List

01 Times Like These

02 Day 2

03 Every Clover

04 Reconstruction

05 Runner

06 Walker

07 Tambourine

08 70’s Heroes

09 Resolved

10 Rediscovery

11 Survival

12 It’s All About Love