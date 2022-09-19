Misfits Played Classic Debut Album Walk Among Us in Full at Riot Fest 2022

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 10:46 AM

Horror punk band Misfits made waves by playing their 1982 debut album Walk Among Us to a jammed packed crowd at Riot Fest 2022. Not only was the performance well appreciated by fans but the band’s performance marks a promising statement.

According to metalinjection.net the performance has signified that the original line up will continue to tour this year. The Misfits original line up consists of vocalist Glen Danzing, bassist Jerry Only, guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, drummer Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) and guitarist Acey Slade.