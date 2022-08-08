Misfits Announce Special Dallas Concert With Alice Cooper & The Distillers

Home News Skyy Rincon August 8th, 2022 - 11:22 AM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein have reunited once more to announce a special headlining show in Dallas, Texas alongside Alice Cooper and The Distillers. According to Blabbermouth, the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 29 at the Dos Equis Pavilion.

The Halloween weekend concert is a tribute to the band’s pioneering of the genre of horror punk which blends musical influences of punk and aesthetics of horror and slasher films. The event is especially rare as Danzig, Only and Von Frankenstein were previously estranged and have only recently reunited for scattered performances throughout the past couple of years. They reunited for Riot Fest 2016, marking their first time playing together since 1983 when they were backed by Slayer’s Dave Lombardo and Dope’s Acey Slade. Last October, the original lineup performed at Aftershock in Sacramento, California. Back in 2019, they were included on the Psycho Las Vegas lineup alongside Clutch, the late Mark Lanegan and Black Mountain.

Only also discussed Danzig’s importance to the band, offering: “When Glenn split, there was always that feeling we were missing a component of what makes us what we are. And I’m sure the same goes on for him. In the other bands he was in, he’s changed people left and right. When we play together, it’s just us.”

Misfits are currently scheduled to headline Riot Fest 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in September. The band will be performing their debut album Walk Among Us in full in celebration of the record’s 40th anniversary. The 2022 festival lineup also includes My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails, Taking Back Sunday and more.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado