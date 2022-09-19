Hank Williams III Shares A Ton Of Music On YouTube, Drops First Two New Songs In 9 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 4:40 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Country singer Hank Williams III has dropped new music on two social media platforms. The songs “Die For Freedom” and “Through The Day” are available on Youtube and Facebook.

When both songs made their debut on social media people started to leave comments on how the lyrics relate to their lives and how the words describe the society we live in. On “Die For Freedom” and “Through The Day” the passion for music can be felt through Williams III’s powerful vocals and instrumentation.

“Die For Freedom” is a killer tune that has Williams III using his dark authoritative voice to express his thoughts about how dark and troubling our society has become. Also it is nice to see how people respond to the music because most have the same feelings Williams III has.

As for “Through The Day” is a composition which has a strong country vibe in it. Right off the bat, acoustic guitar riffs fills the air with sweet sound while William III sings in a deep tone. The lyrics are beautifully written in passion because each word can relate to those who are doing their best to get through the day and in someways this tune does speak for some of those who are going through the toughest trials of their lives.