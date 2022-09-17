Gabriel & Dresden Share Energetic New Single “Bias”

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 17th, 2022 - 3:51 PM

DJ and Producer duo, Gabriel and Dresden, have shared a brand new single titled, “Bias” as part of their return to Anjunabeats.

The two artists had taken a two and a half year break from their label and have finally returned with music that embodies their electronic and modern dance roots.

Gabriel and Dresden (full names Dave Dresden and Josh Gabriel) have a powerful history of making mixes together and have been keeping busy during their time away from releasing music by hosting popular ‘Club Quarantine Lockdown’ streams.

The duo states that, “after spending the pandemic focused on #ClubQuarantine, we were itching to make music again. We decided to do something Josh had wanted to do for many years, build a modular synthesizer to inspire new kinds of creativity in the studio. Every single sound in Bias came from the modular rig.”

They also go on to say to their listeners, “We hope you have as much fun listening to it as we did making it.”

“Bias” is available for streaming on all music platforms.