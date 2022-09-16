Mercyful Fate’s Performance Filmed At 2022 Wacken Open Air Festival

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 16th, 2022 - 8:35 PM

Some metalheads might say that Mercyful Fate is one of, if not the, best metal bands of all time. The Danish metal band has been around since 1981 and has been an influential part of the metal community ever since.

Now, fans can see a professionally filmed video of Mercyful Fate’s performance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany from August 4, 2022. The video features songs like “Evil,” “Come To The Sabbath,” and “Satan’s Fall,” according to Blabbermouth. Check out the video below.

The band is currently working on a new album and recently gave fans a taste of the new material when they debuted a song called “The Jackal Of Salzburg.” The band’s current lineup is King Diamond on vocals, Hank Shermann and Mike Wead on guitars, Bjarne T. Holm on drums, and Joey Vera on bass.

Earlier this month, Mercyful Fate announced their first North American headlining tour in over two decades. The journey, which will feature support from Kreator and Midnight, will commence on October 25 in Dallas, Texas and weave its way through fourteen cities, closing on November 16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you’re a metalhead, you won’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the best metal bands of all time live. Tour dates are below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tour Dates:

Oct. 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory

Oct. 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 29 – Inglewood, CA @ Youtube Theater

Oct. 30 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Nov. 01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 03 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Nov. 04 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Nov. 05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic

Nov. 08 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater

Nov. 11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Nov. 13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Nov. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle