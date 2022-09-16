Century Media Drops Vektor A Day After Announcing They Signed Them

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 16th, 2022 - 7:55 PM

In an interesting turn of events, just one day after announcing that they had signed Arizona thrash metal band Vektor, Century Media Records has now dropped them. This is following accusations of violent physical assault, sexual assault, and verbal abuse by Vektor vocalist/guitarist David DiSanto’s wife Katy DiSanto back in 2019, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, Century Media said, “Effective immediately, Century Media has decided to part ways with Vektor.” This is following accusations of violent physical assault, sexual assault, and verbal abuse by Vektor vocalist/guitarist David DiSanto’s wife Katy DiSanto back in 2019.

Vektor has not yet publicly responded to the situation. The space metal band from Tempe, Arizona has had a devoted following since their formation in 2002. They have released three studio albums and a number of singles but hasn’t released anything since 2020. This could have been their big return.

The accusations against DiSanto came to light in a 2019 Facebook post by Katy DiSanto, where she detailed some of the horrific abuse she claims she endured at the hands of her husband. You can see a clip of the video that Katy DiSanto released below.