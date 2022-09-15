The Obsessed Cancel San Francisco Concert Over Covid-19 Vaccine Requirement

Home News Skyy Rincon September 15th, 2022 - 10:39 AM

According to Blabbermouth, Maryland-based heavy metal band The Obsessed have canceled a forthcoming show over the venue’s Covid-19 vaccination policy. The concert was scheduled to take place on September 20 at The Knockout in San Francisco.

In a statement posted to social media, the band explained their reasoning behind canceling the gig, remarking, “It is with regret that The Obsessed will not be playing the September 20th show in San Francisco at The Knockout. We cannot agree with or condone any type of discrimination for entry. Thanks for your understanding.”

When asked by a commenter if the reason for the cancelation was because concertgoers “gotta be vaxed” in order to attend the show, frontman Scott “Wino” Weinrich responded affirmatively. Although San Francisco no longer requires local businesses and large indoor events to check for proof of vaccination, each business is still individually allowed to choose whether or not they implement the requirement for staff and customers.

This is not the first time The Obsessed have canceled a live performance due to Covid-19 public safety requirements. Back in August 2021, the band canceled their appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas music festival due to the ongoing mask mandate. In the social media post explaining the cancelation, Weinrich went on to question the origin of Covid-19 citing his belief that the virus was man-made to control overpopulation. Later that month, The Skull’s Eric Wagner passed away due to complications with Covid-19 (after refusing to get vaccinated against the virus) and Weinrich paid tribute to his life and contributions to the doom metal genre.