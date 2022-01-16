The Album Leaf To Premiere New Song Exclusively On Calm App, Announces February West Coast Shows

Home News Roy Lott January 16th, 2022 - 10:39 PM

The Album Leaf is set to release a new song in collaboration with the Calm App. “MD 10” will be a part of the Open Space Volume 2 series. The series aims to open up possibilities for artists to freely pursue their creativity in a completely undefined area, a space for exploration and connection. The compilation also new includes work from Laraaji, John Beltran, Len Faki and many more.“MD 10” will be released on January 27 exclusively in the Calm App.

Jimmy Lavalle spoke about the collaboration in a press release.“As the creative platform at the forefront of sleep content, Calm has created a new genre of sleep music, ‘Sleep Songs,’ specifically designed to transform the listeners state from awake to deeply asleep. The songs are designed to start off more engaging and active (while still relaxing), and then slowly unspool and get more and more ambient over 60 minutes.”

Lavalle will also be hitting the stage in February for a short west coast run of dates stopping in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland. His performance as part of the Long Center’s Lookout with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith on February 20 in Austin, Texas has been postponed. A complete list of dates is below.

The tour is in support of his latest rework One Day XX. The album is a rework of his career-launching record, One Day I’ll Be On Time in honor of its 20th-anniversary. Lavalle also collaborates with longtime collaborator James McAlister on the record.

