Cate Le Bon Shares Compelling New Song & Video “Typical Love”

Cate Le Bon has released her latest standalone single and music video for “Typical Love.”The song comes from the same recording sessions for her latest album, Pompeii. The track is a distorted yet infectious tune that speaks on her own typical love, comparing it to a river that goes on and on.”“‘Typical Love’ was a product of a rare jam session with a dearest genius friend, Stella Mozgawa,” Le Bon says. “The outline, written on bass along to one of Stella’s infectious grooves, was taken into the Pompeii sessions where I disassembled and reassembled it many times but it always felt like a second cousin to the other tracks so was put aside for a rainy day.”

Its visual is co-directed by Phil Collins (not the musician and Genesis member) and Stefan Ramírez Pérez. It starts with the Le Bon covered in glitter and in different outfits and scenarios throughout. Collins spoke about the video, drawing inspiration from European film. “‘Typical Love'”sounded like Antonioni at his most heartfelt and lyrical, then ‘Typical Love,’ with its elegantly cinematic scope and crystalline propulsion, gestures towards the twisted melodramas of Henri-Georges Clouzot, Georges Franju, as well as the off-kilter glamour of Ilona Baltrush or early Ulrike Ottinger.” Check it out below.

The singer-songwriter will be hitting the road later this month. Tickets are on sale now.