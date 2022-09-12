Mystikal Could Face Life Sentence For Alleged First Degree Rape Charges

Home News Skyy Rincon September 12th, 2022 - 10:27 AM

According to NME, Michael Lawrence Tyler, professionally known as Mystikal, could potentially face a life sentence if he is found guilty of the first degree rape charge against him. In late July, the rapper was booked on charges of alleged first-degree rape, alleged domestic abuse, alleged battery by strangulation, alleged false imprisonment and alleged property damage. Tyler has yet to publicly deny the charges.

Tyler currently remains in custody at the Ascension Parish Prison in Louisiana without the possibility of bail. In the warrant for his arrest, the 51-year-old was accused of allegedly physically attacking a woman on July 30, allegedly taking her car keys before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce has issued a statement on the recent charges stating, “It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court.”

This marks the third time Tyler has been arrested on sex crimes charges. Back in 2004, he was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery; he was originally charged with aggravated rape but the charge was ultimately commuted. He was also required to register as a sex offender. In 2017, he turned himself in on a first degree rape charge. A kidnapping charge was later added and he was released on a $3 million bond. In 2020, the charges of the 2017 case were dropped due to lack of evidence. In 2012, Tyler also spent three months in jail for violating his probationary terms.

Back in 2014, Tyler joined Mark Ronson on “Feel Right” from his 2015 album Uptown Special which featured the smash hit “Uptown Funk” featuring Bruno Mars.