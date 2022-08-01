Mystikal Arrested On Alleged Rape & Domestic Abuse Charges

Home News Skyy Rincon August 1st, 2022 - 4:55 PM

According to Stereogum, Michael Lawrence Tyler, professionally known as Mystikal has been arrested on charges of alleged rape and alleged domestic abuse. Local news outlet WBRZ has reported that the arrest took place in Prairieville on Sunday.

The rapper was booked on charges of alleged first-degree rape, alleged domestic abuse, alleged battery by strangulation, alleged false imprisonment and alleged property damage. TMZ reported that no bond has been set for the rapper as of publication time and that he has not seen a judge. His arrest comes after officers responded to a report of sexual assault at a local hospital. After interviewing the alleged victim, the police arrested Tyler and booked him. The investigation is currently ongoing with more information to be released soon.

This marks the third time Tyler has been arrested on sex crimes charges. Back in 2004, he was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery; he was originally charged with aggravated rape but the charge was commuted. He was also required to register as a sex offender. In 2017, he turned himself in on a first degree rape charge. A kidnapping charge was later added and he was released on a $3 million bond. In 2020, the charges of the 2017 case were dropped due to lack of evidence. In 2012, Tyler also spent three months in jail for violating his probationary terms.

Back in 2014, Tyler joined Mark Ronson on “Feel Right” from Ronson’s 2015 album Uptown Special which featured the smash hit “Uptown Funk” featuring Bruno Mars.