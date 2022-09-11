Queen Kwong Teams Up With Johnny Knoxville In New Music Video For “Sad Man”

MTV’s “Jackass” own Johnny Knoxville partners with Trent Reznor protégée Queen Kwong to deliver an astounding visual to Kwong’s latest single release “Sad Man”.

In a recently obtained press release, Kwong went to many lengths in getting the direction right for both the audio and visual recording of “Sad Man” (a single spawn off her third album Couples Only), which paints the tale of how loneliness and desperation can push a “narcistic f-boy” to his limits.

The single narrates another topic that the song’s subject is coming to terms with and that is aging. Kwong, a Los Angeles native, has borne witness to several “band dudes who think they’re all that”, while also simultaneously ignoring their moral fate as age catches up with them in the big L.A. city that stops for no one.

Per the song’s video, the visual’s subject gets the Bad Lieutenant (2009) flick treatment by casting MTV’s “Jackass” programming favorite Johnny Knoxville as lead. The audience follows Knoxville through a series of conflicts ranging from awkward meet-ups with judgmental bartending patrons, sleazy hotel hook-ups and a troubled nun-in-training; the latter two portrayed by Kwong, who challenges Knoxville at his social game.

As the video progresses, the listener can be met with the audio’s repetitive usage of “getting too old for this ish”, when a shirtless Knoxville mouths the phrase and enters a downward spiral of internal doom with his own character.

Both the video and song have scraped a delicate amount of praise from critics and fans alike, with fans taking the comment section on YouTube to thank Queen Kwong for referencing a partly-nude Knoxville for the ladies’ pleasure; whereas, music reviewers praised Kwong for her cohesive direction alongside challenging her creative process every turn of a “stream-of-conscious” thought-provoking decision per both the song and its album Couples Only.

You may view the video after the jump: