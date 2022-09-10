The Police Announce Reissue Of Ghost In The Machine For November 2022 Release

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 10th, 2022 - 1:15 PM

The Police has announced that they are going down memory lane by reissuing a limited edition vinyl of their 1981 album, Ghost in the Machine, this November.

According to Consequence, the tracklist, as seen below, will include the original 11 songs from the 1981 version, as well as three brand new additions – “I Burn For You,” “Shambelle,” and “Once Upon A Daydream.”

The reissue will undoubtedly elicit feelings of nostalgia for fans of the members of The Police, specifically Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland.

Tracklist from Ghost in the Machine Reissue:

Invisible Sun Demolition Man Secret Journey Darkness Spirits in the Material World Too Much Information Omegaman One World, Not Three Rehumanize Yourself I Burn For You Hungry for You (j’aurais toujours faim de toi) Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic Once Upon A Daydream Shambelle

