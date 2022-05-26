Sting, Bush, Black Eyed Peas, Stone Temple Pilots and More to Perform in an Ancient Volcano Crater for Atlantis Concert for Earth in July

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 5:54 PM

The Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, Sting, Stone Temple Pilots and more to perform in a volcanic crater for Atlantis Concert for Earth. The concert is set to take place in July in Azores, Portugal from July22-23 as a nonprofit event benefiting conservation acts.

Atlantis Entertainment CEO and Co-Founder Nuno Bettencourt comments the concert will hopefully, “showcase the incredible solution-driven work of leading conservationists and organizations from around the world” in an effort to “flip the current narrative of climate and conservation from blame, anger and doom to positivity.”

“It’s time to stop telling everyone how we are all going to die, but instead show them how we’re all going to live,” Bettencourt concluded in a comment to nme.

The concert itself will take place inside Sete Cidades Massif Volcano with the last eruption occurring in 1880. It currently exists as an amphitheatre with tickets available for purchase now.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi