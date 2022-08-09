Pavement Shares Full Pro-Shot Footage Of Barcelona Primavera Sound 2022 Set

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2022 - 4:04 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, California-based indie rock band Pavement recently shared pro-shot footage of their Primavera Sound (Barcelona) set featuring their extensive 27 song setlist. The band will also be touring North America starting next month with UK and European legs announced as well.

The set began with a performance of “Frontwards” from their 1992 album Slanted and Enchanted. They then went on to play “Silence Kid”, “Gold Soundz”, “Father To A Sister Of Thought”, “Kennel District”, “Serpentine Pad”, “Spit on a Stranger”, “Black Out”, “Embassy Row”, “Transport Is Arranged”, “Perfume-V”, “The Hexx”, “Trigger Cut”, “Type Slowly”, “Cut Your Hair”, “Zurich Is Stained”, “Two States”, “Grounded”, “Harness Your Hopes”, “Stereo”, “Folk Jam”, “Shady Lane”, “Range Life”, “Unfair”, “Major Leagues” and “Summer Babe.” Finally, they closed out their set with a performance of “Witchi Tai To.”

The band will be kicking off their North American tour dates with a show in San Diego, California at the Balboa Theatre on September 7. Pavement are scheduled for six other concerts in the Golden State. They will also be visiting Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan before stopping in Canada for a pair of back-to-back shows in Toronto on September 26 and 27. They will then return to the U.S. with shows in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. and Georgia before ending their trek on October 11 with their appearance at Austin City Limits in Texas.

Pavement Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/7 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

9/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9/16 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins

9/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

9/19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9/21 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

9/22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

9/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

9/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

9/26 – Toronto, Canada @ Massey Hall

9/27 – Toronto, Canada @ Massey Hall

9/28 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

9/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/6 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

10/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/10 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live