Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release “9 To 5” Duet

On Friday, September 9, Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson release reimagined duet of the classic “9 to 5.” Parton has a new documentary titled Still Working 9 to 5, out Friday, September 16.

The GRAMMY Award-winning artists teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan and King Henry to reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem. The duet comes over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists. Written and recorded by Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Original Song and four GRAMMY Award nominations, winning two of the latter for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Still Working 9 to 5 reunites stars Parton, Fonda and Tomlin and Dabney Coleman from original 9 to 5 film. The film also features Rita Moreno from the 9 to 5 TV series, Allison Janney from the Broadway musical, and other stars from the television and stage versions of the classic film. The documentary follows how the success of the film spawned various 9 to 5 spin-offs including a TV series (1980s) and musicals (2009 & 2019), discussing the same issues addressed in the film and its spinoffs, and questions if the message retains its original poignancy, as well as examining what has and has not changed for women in the workplace over the last 40 years.

Stream “9 to 5” here.