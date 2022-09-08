The Jimi Hendrix Experience Announce Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 For November 2022 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2022 - 7:53 PM

Hendrix L.L.C. has teamed up with Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, to announce the release of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 live album. The recorded live performance will be available on 2LP vinyl, CD and all digital platforms starting November 18.

The recording was made in the spring of 1969 at the Forum in Inglewood, California with a sold out audience of fans and supporters as well as the original lineup including the legendary singer and vocalist Jimi Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding. The live album is arriving just in time to celebrate what would have marked Hendrix’s eightieth birthday. “I Don’t Live Today” has been released in honor of the news.

The album includes his 1967 hits “Foxy Lady” and “Purple Haze” as well as a promising lively medley of “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and Cream’s “Sunshine Of Your Love.” The record also features a cover of “Tax Free” by Swedish duo Hansson & Karlsson who he had shared the stage with during a show in Stockholm. They also performed “The Star Spangled Banner”, the national anthem of the U.S. which was written by Francis Scott Key in 1814.

Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Tax Free

3. Foxey Lady

4. Red House

5. Spanish Castle Magic

6. Star Spangled Banner

7. Purple Haze

8. I Don’t Live Today

9. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

10. Sunshine of Your Love

11.Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Earlier this year, in February, it was revealed that Hendrix’s signed lyric sheet was scheduled to be repaired and sold.