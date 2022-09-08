Ghost Pays Tribute to Death’s Chuck Schuldiner at Tampa Show With Cover of “Zombie Ritual”

Home News Karan Singh September 8th, 2022 - 12:43 PM

It was a sad day in the metal world when Chuck Schuldiner, guitarist and vocalist for the band Death, passed away in 2001. His legacy has since influenced numerous musicians and the impact of his work can easily be spotted to this day. During a concert on Tuesday, Swedish occult rockers Ghost paid tribute to Schuldiner during a concert when one of their nameless guitarists played the opening riff of the Death classic, “Zombie Ritual.”

Schuldiner, who died after a battle with a rare type of brain tumor, founded his pioneering death metal group nearly four decades ago in Orlando, Florida, close to the show at the Yuengling Center in Tampa where Ghost was performing.

“Zombie Ritual” appeared on Death’s 1987 debut album, Scream Bloody Gore. Listen to the original version below:

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva