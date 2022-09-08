Flogging Molly Shares Support for Ukraine in Video for New Song “A Song of Liberty”

Home News Karan Singh September 8th, 2022 - 11:45 AM

Creative expression and protest against societal ills have always worked together. Irish-American Celtic punks Flogging Molly are here to keep that tradition alive with the release of their new single, “A Song of Liberty.” Its accompanying music video was made by Ukrainian animators/filmmakers the Mad Twins and aims to funds for refugee aid in Ukraine:

Aside from the occupation of Ukraine, the above track’s inspiration traces back to the 1916 Easter Rising in Ireland and through both World Wars. In a broader sense, it addresses the constant pushback against oppression that is as old as the human race itself.

“It’s a song of freedom, which I wrote as a recounting of a dark period in Irish history,” frontman Dave King said in a press release. “But suddenly the injustice, and the fight against it, became current events. And so our Ukrainian friends, who’ve had their freedom taken away from them, created something with it that seeks to inspire hope in everyone.” (Consequence)

The song’s video is an animated chronology of sociopolitical unrest from the past and into the modern day.

“We were working on this video for three months under air alerts and constant shelling of our country,” twin sisters Olya and Vira Ischuk aka the Mad Twins said. “This very special song [is] meant to tell the Easter Rising story and highlight the universal message of nations who fought for their independence and identity. These are idealists who will fight and die for their ideas. We connected the story with the reality we are experiencing in Ukraine.”

They added, “We’ve been going through this for over six months now: life plans stopped, our friends were drafted, some of them have already been killed, friends’ homes have been destroyed or looted, the lucky ones have been evacuated to a safer region or abroad. Generations of Ukrainians have been traumatized for a lifetime.”

The donation button below the Youtube video is for New York-based charity Razom for Ukraine, but you can also contribute to the organization here.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz